Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Shailesh Lodha Adamant On Quitting The Show?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news since a while now, especially regarding Shailesh Lodha's exit. It is being said that the actor is not happy with less screen space in the show and has silently exited the show. However, neither the actor not the makers have confirmed about his exit. In fact, the producer Asit Modi remained clueless about the same when asked about it.

As per the latest report, it is being said that Shailesh is adamant on quitting the show and has been ignoring calls other actors!

ETimes TV reported, "Many of the actors too have been reaching out to him, trying to act as mediators- but all attempts so far have been futile."

The report also suggested several reasons for the actor's firm decision. One of which is that of course, Shailesh was unhappy with the less footage that he has been getting despite the show having run 14 years. The second one being that he and Dilip Joshi do not get along and thirdly because many actors from TMKOC ganged up against Taarak.

Asit Modi still remains to be hopeful the he shall resolve the crisis. But it has to be recalled that Disha Vakani, who left five years ago, hasn't returned and Asit even failed to bring back Gurcharan Singh and Neha Mehta too!

As per the reports, if and when Asit Modi loses hope, the auditions of getting a new Taarak might begin. The source concluded by saying, "Above all, it is very difficult to get Shailesh on the phone. He has set his phone in such a way that most calls get disconnected after just one ring."