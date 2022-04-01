Tejasswi Prakash Says Gudi Padwa Will Be Special Due To Karan Kundrra, Opens Up About Wedding Plans

Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently busy with Naagin 6, is looking forward to Gudi Padwa celebrations tomorrow (April 2nd). The actress will be ringing in the Maharashtrian New Year with her family. This year will also be Prakash’s first Padwa with actor boyfriend Karan Kundrra, as they got in a relationship just months ago.

In a recent interview with TOI, the Bigg Boss 15 winner said that she hopes to get back home early from work to celebrate the festival. Tejasswi shared that she is not going to wear a sari but is looking forward to wearing a nice Indian outfit and spending quality time with her loved ones.

On being quizzed if Karan Kundrra will be part of the Gudi Padwa celebrations, the actress said, "When a girl gets engaged or finds a special someone in her life, it is considered auspicious for the boy to gift her something special on Gudi Padwa. I am not sure if Karan is aware of this tradition, but I will wait for him to find out and gift me something tomorrow. Karan is a part of my life now and so this Gudi Padwa will be different and special as I have found the right guy, someone who I was looking for."

In another interview with HT, Tejasswi shared that she is going to indulge in some home cocked delicacies along with Puran polis made by her mom. She also revealed that Karan’s mother is making Payasum and that they are going to start the year with something sweet.

However, Prakash made it clear that she and Karan haven’t discussed marriage yet as they are focusing on their work. The actress shared that have not had the chance to talk about the wedding as these things cannot be discussed on the phone. She said that they need to find the time and then they can figure something out.

Tejasswi then went on to reveal that Karan has not even popped the question yet. She added, “This guy (Kundrra) has told (everyone) that March we are doing (the wedding). (Since then) March has become a big thing. People are saying March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married. And he meant it, he wanted to marry in March. But we didn’t know it would be this crazy. Iska bas chale toh ye toh kar hi lega. But he hasn’t popped the question. So, I keep taunting him.”