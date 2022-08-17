Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai LEAP: Akshara & Abhi To Part Ways; Akshara To Live With Dr Kunal!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-loved shows on television. Of late, the show's ratings have dropped and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to bring the show back to the top slot. As per the latest report, the show will take a leap, post which Abhi and Akshara will part ways.

As the viewers are aware, Anisha dies after Akshara's brother Kairav refuses to marry her. Abhi's family blames Akshara for supporting her family. Post this, the show takes a leap.

The makers of the show released a promo recently in which Abhi gets a letter in which Akshara says that they met to part ways, this breaks Abhi's heart. The story takes one year leap and Abhi says that he learnt living after Akshu left him, but if at all they meet again, he says that he will ask her why did she come into her life. The scene then shifts to a concert where Akshu is seen singing, Abhi recognises her voice and runs towards her, but he meets a wrong girl. The duo do not meet each other.



Meanwhile, it is being said that Akshu will be living with Dr Kunal (Mrunal Jain).

A source close to the production house revealed to Times Of India, "The makers are now shooting in Surat because they found a good location. After the leap, Akshara will be seen living with Dr Kunal (Mrunal Jain) in his home and Abhimanyu will now focus on his career. The separation track is a common track on TV shows because after the conflict when the two lead actors come back together, viewers are happy to watch that."

What made Akshu part ways with Abhi? Will the duo reunite? To know the answers for the same, you will have to watch the show.