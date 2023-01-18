Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner Tushar Kalia Marries Triveni Barman; Feels Blessed As He Shares First Wedding Pic

Renowned
choreographer
Tushar
Kalia
has
all
the
reasons
to
be
on
cloud
nine
today.
After
all,
he
has
tied
the
knot
with
his
ladylove
Triveni
Barman.
It
was
a
traditional
wedding
for
the
couple
and
the
pics
from
the
celebrations
have
been
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media.
Interestingly,
Tushar,
who
enjoys
a
massive
fan
following,
shared
the
first
pic
from
his
wedding
celebrations
wherein
he
was
seen
posing
with
his
new
bride
and
it
has
left
everyone
in
awe.
In
the
pic,
Tushar
Kalia
looked
dapper
as
a
groom
in
his
white
coloured
sherwani
while
his
bride
Triveni
opted
for
a
red
coloured
lehenga
with
golden
embroidery.
She
completed
the
look
with
golden
and
emerald
jewellery
and
red
chooda.
Tusha
was
seen
holding
his
bride's
hand
as
the
couple
looked
into
each
other's
eyes.
The
newlyweds
were
evidently
happy
and
their
wedding
pic
dished
the
perfect
fairytale.
Sharing
the
wedding
pic,
Tushar
Kalia
wrote,
"Blessed" along
with
a
heart
emoticon.
To
recall,
Tushar
announced
his
engagement
with
Triveni
in
March
last
year
and
have
been
sharing
love
filled
pics
ever
since.
Interestingly,
ahead
of
the
wedding
ceremony,
Tushar
had
even
shared
a
video
on
social
media
which
happened
to
be
from
the
pre-wedding
celebrations.
The
video
featured
Tushar
and
Triveni
shaking
a
leg
together
and
then
kissing
each
other
with
fireworks
in
the
background.
Their
sizzling
chemistry
had
undoubtedly
left
everyone
in
awe.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
work
front,
Tushar
Kalia
became
a
household
name
as
he
became
a
judge
on
the
dance
based
reality
show
Dance
Deewane
seasons
1,
2
and
3
with
Madhuri
Dixit.
Besides,
he
also
emerged
as
the
winner
of
Rohit
Shetty's
Fear
Factor:
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
after
beating
Faisal
Shaikh
and
Mohit
Malik
who
were
announced
as
the
first
and
second
runner
ups
respectively.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 14:03 [IST]