Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Controversy: How Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Spent His First Night In Jail? DEETS

Update:
In
a
surprising
turn
of
events,
Elvish
Yadav,
the
popular
champion
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2,
was
arrested
on
Sunday
(March
17)
due
to
his
alleged
connection
to
a
case
involving
snake
venom,
falling
within
the
scope
of
the
Wildlife
Protection
Act.
ELVISH
YADAV
IN
POLICE
CUSTODY
FOR
14
DAYS
Following
his
arrest,
several
reports
indicated
that
Elvish
Yadav
admitted
to
his
involvement
in
the
incident.
However,
the
YouTuber's
father
has
claimed
that
he
met
his
son
in
jail
who
denied
admitting
to
anything
as
he's
being
framed
in
the
matter.
As
he
has
been
remanded
to
14
days
of
judicial
custody,
various
reports
speculate
about
his
time
behind
bars.
According
to
a
Jagran
report,
Elvish
Yadav
has
been
initially
placed
in
a
quarantine
barrack
and
is
expected
to
be
moved
to
a
general
barrack
soon.
Jail
Superintendent
Arun
Pratap
Singh
disclosed
that
Yadav
received
three
blankets
on
his
first
night
in
prison.
Allegedly,
Yadav
experienced
a
sleepless
night
due
to
restlessness.
The
report
also
mentions
that
Yadav
was
served
dinner
from
the
jail
menu,
consisting
of
Halwa,
Puri,
and
vegetables
on
Sunday
night.
It
was
planned
for
Yadav
to
meet
his
family
on
Monday.
Additionally,
it
is
reported
that
other
inmates
have
begun
discussing
Yadav's
presence
in
the
jail.
Amid
Elvish
Yadav's
14-day
judicial
custody,
a
video
featuring
his
father
has
circulated
widely
on
social
media.
In
the
video,
Yadav's
father
expresses
disbelief,
asserting
his
trust
in
his
son
and
stating
that
he
cannot
be
involved
in
such
actions.
#ElvishYadav's
father
clarified
that
the
news
being
run
by
the
media
against
Elvish
admitting
the
crime
is
completely
fake
and
baseless.
He
said,
"Mein
Elvish
se
mila,
maine
pucha
ki
koi
baat
kabooli
kya?
Usne
bola
mujhse
to
kuch
pucha
hi
nahi
hai
aur
mein
kyu
kabool
karunga
jab…
Back
in
November
2023,
when
the
controversy
initially
surfaced,
Elvish
Yadav
took
to
his
social
media
platforms
to
address
the
allegations.
He
vehemently
denied
any
involvement
in
the
distribution
of
snake
venom
at
rave
parties.