      Bandish Bandits Trailer Is OUT & It's A Must-Watch!

      By Lekhaka
      Bandish Bandits teaser had created a great excitement amongst the audiences. Now, the makers have released the trailer of the much-awaited series. The trailer launch event of the film is also, all set to be held on the same day as Naseeruddin Shah's birthday which is today (July 20, 2020).

      The trailer starts with Tamanna, who is a rising pop sensation and is running in speed towards her dreams and a boy, Radhe who is a singing prodigy determined to follow into the classical footsteps of his grandfather. The two eventually cross paths and fall in love but are torn apart by legacy but united by music. Will music keep them united or legacy will tear them apart? We will have to find out!

      The ten-part series stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry and veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajesh Tailang.

      Bandish Bandits also features an exciting original soundtrack, composed by the favourite musical trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy marking their digital debut.

      Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the all-new Amazon Original Series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video's exclusively from August 4, 2020.

