Dial 100 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee And Neena Gupta Go Head To Head In This Crime Thriller

The makers of ZEE5 original release Dial 100 finally released a gripping trailer of the upcoming film. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta in leading roles, the trailer has surprised many while the others are impressed by the plotline.

Manoj Bajpayee And Neena Gupta To Collaborate For Rensil D'Silva's Thriller Dial 100

Neena Gupta shared the trailer on her Instagram account and wrote, "One night, one call, can change your lives. Expect the unexpected with #Dial100. Presented by Sony Pictures Films India and produced in association with Alchemy films. Premieres on 6th August only on #ZEE5 #TrailerOutNow"

Dial 100 is a crime thriller, in which the main protagonist is time. The film follows Manoj Bajpayee who plays the role of a cop named Nikhil Sood. Meanwhile, Neena Gupta portrays the role of Seema Pallav - a grieving mother, seeking revenge for the unfortunate death of her son.

The trailer begins with a cryptic call to the Police Control Room with the woman on the phone specifically asking for Inspector Nikhil Sood. As she sobs on the phone, she informs Nikhil of her intentions of hurting someone with a gun. Nikhil then investigates the call and discovers he has a who can sense a personal connection with the woman.

Manoj Bajpayee & Neena Gupta-Starrer Dial 100 To Premiere On ZEE5

We also get to see Neena playing Seema Pallav, who has a score to settle with him. Seema kidnaps Nikhil's wife Prerna (Sakshi Tanwar.) and son to exact her revenge. The makers have described the film's synopsis as "One life-changing night. One threatening call. A race against time. Will Officer Nikhil be able to stop the mysterious caller before it's too late?"

Directed by Rensil D'Silva, Dial 100 is set to premiere on ZEE5 on August 6.