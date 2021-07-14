Kangana Ranaut To Debut On OTT With Indian Adaptation Of Temptation Island: Report

Kangana Ranaut is reportedly set to make her OTT debut soon. However, until other stars, the actress will be making her debut with a reality show. According to reports, she is set to host the Indian adaptation of an American show titled Temptation Island.

An Indiatoday.com report revealed that Kangana has given the nod for the project and will also begin shooting soon. Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut will be seen giving lessons on love to young couples and singles on the Indian adaptation of Temptation Island.

A source close to the development said, "Kangana is going to be the host of a reality show which will premiere on an OTT platform. The show will be an Indian adaptation of the American reality show, Temptation Island and the actress has already signed on the dotted lines and is all set to kick-start the shoot."

However, it is yet to reveal which OTT platform will she be making the debut with. Temptation Island is reportedly similar to MTV's Splitsvilla, where couples and singles test their bond and strengthen their connections.

Meanwhile, Kangana is shooting for Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal in Budapest, Hungary. Apart from Dhaakad she will also be seen in former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalitha's biopic, Thalaivi. The film was set to release in mid-2021 but had to be postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Some of her other projects include Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and Emergency, which is said to be based on Indira Gandhi. According to recent reports, she is also producing Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru.