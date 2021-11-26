Padmini Kolhapure Says Cinema Has Evolved Now Married Actresses Get Work: Its So Great

Padmini Kolhapure recently opened up about recreating the 80s in Dil Bekaraar and how cinema has evolved over the years. Dil Bekaraar stars Padmini Kolhapure alongside Raj Babbar, Akshay Oberoi, Sahher Bambba, among others.

Talking about the show based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls, Padmini said, "People are going to be amazed that each and every detailing has been taken care of. Everything has to be perfect for Habib Faisal. It was a great amalgamation of a great director and production house."

She told Indiatoday that she loved filming the show and reliving magical moments from the decade. "I wanted to get nostalgic and relive those memories, which are magical. And. There are many 'been there, done that' moments in the show," she added.

The actress who has been working in the industry since the 70s and said that she can tell if cinema and the entertainment industry as a whole have changed over the decades. She said that married actresses are offered scripts now things have changed.

"Cinema has taken a huge turnaround. When I was working back then, married actresses never continued working after their wedding. Now everyone is working. It is so great," Kolhapure told the portal.

Padmini Kolhapure is best known for her performances in Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Insaf Ka Tarazu (1980) Prem Rog (1982), among many others. Her recent, comedy drama series Dil Bekaraar is all set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on November 26.