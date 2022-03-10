Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Attend Special Screening Of Rishi Kapoor's Film

The makers of Amazon Prime original film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' hold a special screening for Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor and the family in the memory of late Rishi Kapoor.

'Sharmaji Namkeen, has been in talks for the long time as it marks the last film of late Rishi Kapoor. The audience are also eagerly waiting for the film. The makers of the film have announced the release of the film and even held a special screening for the family members.

The legendary actor late Rishi Kapoor have always entertained the audience with his phenomenal performances. 'Amazon prime original film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' is the last film he has appeared in. It will have two great actors of Hindi cinema late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal playing the similar roles. Due to the sudden demise of late Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal has completed the other half of the film. The makers are extremely thankful to the family members to support them for the release of the film.

Recently a special screening for the film was organised for the family by the makers. The event were graced by the presence of Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Aadar Jain and more of close family friends. Neetu Kapoor have seen wearing a black kurta with a black pants where as Ranbir wore a funky shirt on a light shaded jeans. Alia went white with her white top and white pants and producer Ritesh Sidhwani took up a simple black tshirt on the blue jeans. Ridhhima took up a full black outfit and Arman Jain wore a brown color tshirt with black jeans.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film stars the late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. Recently the makers have announced the global premiere of the film to be on March 31.