Shehnaaz Gill & Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh To Have Digital Premiere; Here's When & Where To Watch!

Where/How To Watch

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can watch the Punjabi romantic drama Honsla Rakh. Customers can also watch Honsla Rakh by subscribing to Prime Video Mobile Edition. Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user, mobile-only plan currently available for Airtel Pre-Paid customers.

When To Watch

Honsla Rakh will release in Punjabi on Prime Video on November 24, 2021 in India and across 240 countries and territories.

Honsla Rakh Story

It is about Punjabi young man, a single father whose life centers around his 7-year-old son. It all goes well until he decides to find a mother for his child and incidentally stumbles upon his ex who is back in the city after a 7-year hiatus. Replete with comedy and heartfelt moments, Honsla Rakh promises an entertaining watch delving on modern day relationships and its oddities.

Diljit Dosanjh Says…

Regarding the association with Amazon Prime Video, the lead actor and producer Diljit Dosanjh said, "Honsla Rakh is special for more reasons than one. Not only does it mark my debut as a producer but also narrates a heart-warming tale of human emotions that's sure to strike a chord with the audience. I am happy to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for this film and take this beautiful story to a wide expanse of audience across the globe at once, and give them a chance to enjoy it at their convenience and from the comfort of their homes."

Daljit Thind Says…

Producer Daljit Thind, who is looking forward to the film's global digital premiere, said, "Audiences, who watched the film in cinema halls, loved the film, and as a producer it's the best feeling. I am delighted with the release of Honsla Rakh on Amazon Prime Video and am hoping the film continues to spread the love and joy it has done so far, even in the 240 countries and territories it releases in."

Amarjit Singh Saron Says…

Director Amarjit Singh Saron is also excited about the film's digital premiere and about their association with Amazon Prime Video. The filmmaker said that there is no greater joy than seeing their story resonate so strongly with audience world over. He added that Honsla Rakh is an emotional tale told through a relatable and endearing plot.



Amarjit said that it was incredible to work with Diljit Dosanjh and Daljit Thind, and they are thrilled by the response that the film has already received. He is thankful to Amazon Prime Video for taking their home grown stories to viewers world over and is looking forward to the release on the service.