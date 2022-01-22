State of Siege: Temple Attack, Kaagaz & Silence: Can You Hear It? Become The Most-Liked OTT Releases

ZEE5, India's largest homegrown OTT platform, has kept audiences entertained throughout the year and promise to keep it up in 2022 as well. While everyone is excited for what's coming next, Ormax recently revealed the Most-Liked Indian Direct-to-OTT films and three of ZEE5's projects, State of Siege: Temple Attack, Kaagaz and Silence: Can You Hear It? made it to the list.

State of Siege: Temple Attack, inspired by true events narrates the heroic tale of NSG commandos, who stepped in to save innocent people when terrorists attacked a temple in Gujarat. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the movie stars Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Gautam Rode, Vivek Dahiya in pivotal roles.

The story of Kaagaz is based on Lal Bihari, a common man, who is declared dead on paper by the government. He tries to prove his existence but faces red-tapism everywhere he goes. Directed by Satish Kaushik, the movie features Pankaj Tripathi, Monal Gajjar, Amar Upadhyay, Tina Ahuja and Lankesh Bharadwaj.

Silence: Can You Heat It? was an excellent movie starring Manoj Bajpayee in a lead role, along with Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur. The film is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans and revolves around ACP Avinash Verma, a narcotics officer, who is asked to join a special team, to investigate a high-profile murder. However, the investigation leads them to disturbing facts.

All these movies had already garnered rave reviews and with bagging the title of Most-Liked Indian Direct-To-OTT films ZEE5 has just added another feather to their hat.