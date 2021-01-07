Salman Khan Surprises Fans With A Special Cameo In Pankaj Tripathi's Kaagaz

Pankaj Tripathi In Kaagaz

Kaagaz reportedly marked Satish Kaushik's return to filmmaking after five years. The film is based on the real-life story of man extraordinaire, Lal Bihari Mritak. In the film, his character played by Pankaj Tripathi is called Bharat Lal Mritak.

Bharat fights for his right till the end to prove that he is alive, while he has been declared dead in government records. The film has been praised by critics and fans alike for Pankaj Tripathi's performance.

Salman Khan May Also Appear In SRK's Pathan

Coming back to Salman Khan, the actor is known for making cameos to surprise fans. According to reports, the actor may reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming film Pathan. If the rumours are to be believed, SRK who plays a RAW agent in the film, will be joined by Salman's iconic character Tiger.

Salman Will Be Seen In Radhe, Antim And More

Midday had reported that Salman will be reprising his role of Avinash Singh Rathore from the Tiger franchise for a 15-minute cameo. The source added, "Salman will head to Dubai for 10 to 13 days in January 2021 to shoot for his portion. It will be a 15-minute appearance in the movie."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan in 2021, will be seen in films including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Antim.