      Salman Khan Surprises Fans With A Special Cameo In Pankaj Tripathi's Kaagaz

      Salman Khan who presented Satish Kaushik's recent release titled Kaagaz, surprised fans with a special cameo in the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer. According to the latest report, the actor was so impressed by the story that he insisted on being a part of the film. Salman's voice was heard in the film for a voice-over reciting poetry on how Kaagaz (paper) governs our lives.

      Talking about Salman Khan's cameo Satish told Bollywood Hungama, "We wanted him in our film even if it was just his voice. His fans would love our film much more. We got Salman to do a voice-over in the beginning and at the end. He brackets the drama very nicely."

      Kaagaz reportedly marked Satish Kaushik's return to filmmaking after five years. The film is based on the real-life story of man extraordinaire, Lal Bihari Mritak. In the film, his character played by Pankaj Tripathi is called Bharat Lal Mritak.

      Bharat fights for his right till the end to prove that he is alive, while he has been declared dead in government records. The film has been praised by critics and fans alike for Pankaj Tripathi's performance.

      Coming back to Salman Khan, the actor is known for making cameos to surprise fans. According to reports, the actor may reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming film Pathan. If the rumours are to be believed, SRK who plays a RAW agent in the film, will be joined by Salman's iconic character Tiger.

      Midday had reported that Salman will be reprising his role of Avinash Singh Rathore from the Tiger franchise for a 15-minute cameo. The source added, "Salman will head to Dubai for 10 to 13 days in January 2021 to shoot for his portion. It will be a 15-minute appearance in the movie."

      Meanwhile, Salman Khan in 2021, will be seen in films including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Antim.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 7, 2021, 16:14 [IST]
