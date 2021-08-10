Sushmita Sen, Ram Madhvani Wrap Up Aarya 2, Latter Says Journey Was 'Scary But Fun'

Director Ram Madhvani on Tuesday announced he has finished filming the second season of the crime-drama series Aarya, fronted by Sushmita Sen. The season two of the Disney+ Hotstar series went on floors earlier this year in February.

The first season of the show revolved around Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh) is shot. "It's a wrap," Madhvani wrote on Instagram as he captioned the pictures from the show's set. The director thanked his cast and crew for pulling off a "safe" shoot in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But what makes it worthwhile is the team you journey with and I am grateful to each and every one of these passionate people. Without their dedication and work ethic, we wouldn't have finished shooting #Aarya2 safely! — Ram Madhvani (@RamKMadhvani) August 10, 2021

"The journey of #Aarya2 has been tough, scary but fun! The 'new normal' in life resulted in a lot of struggles as we chose to do what we are passionate about. But what makes it worthwhile is the team you journey with and I am grateful to each and every one of these passionate people," he said. "Without their dedication and work ethic, we wouldn't have finished shooting #Aarya2 safely," he added.

Created by Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the series is the Indian adaptation of the Dutch crime-drama show "Penoza". "Aarya", which premiered last year to critical acclaim, marked both Sen's digital debut and return to the screen, a decade after her last Hindi film No Problem.