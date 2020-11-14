The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Bo-Katan's Presence Redeems The Star Wars Show's Glory

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Pedro Pascal, Amy Sedaris, Misty Rosas, Katee Sackhoff, Giancarlo Esposito Director: Bryce Dallas Howard

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Duration: 45 Minutes

Language: English

Story: The Heiress, Chapter 11, Din Djarin along with The Child and Frog Lady crash land into a port of Trask with a badly damaged Razor Crest. This time Mando not only gets to meet fellow Mandalorian but also finds out some belief shattering information. To move forward in his quest, of returning The Child to his own kind, Mando agrees to another small mission and finally heads out to meet one of the most awaited appearances in the show, Ahsoka Tano.

Review: Mando despite a broken-down ship, manages to get the Frog Lady home to her husband, which to be honest is a very sweet moment. He, along with the audience also get the much-promised information. Mando follows a gang of Quarrens - who will remind you of Pirates of the Caribbean: Death Man's Chest - and ends up in a trap. We have seen Mando make impossible escapes but even before he can even make an effort, he is rescued by three of his own kind.

Just when it looks like Mando is about to cry tears of joy, these fellow Mandalorian's take off their helmets. He quickly accuses them of stealing the armours but the squad's leader, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) explains that her family, true ruler of Mandalore were fighting to liberate the planet while Mado's order, "The Death Watch" were pushing to reestablish the orthodox religious practices of "The Way." He refuses to accept being part of a cult but after being rescued by Bo-Katan once again, Mando agrees to help her in stealing a cargo ship carrying Mandalore's stolen weapons.

The Heiress directed by Bryce Dallas Howard strikes a balance between new Mandalorian material and giving the Star Wars fans what they came for. The episode single-handedly redeems season two by bringing it back to its original plotline. With Bo-Katan Kryze's appearance, not only did the makers tie the series back into the Star Wars world, but also brought back the sole antagonist of the series, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Gideon was last seen at the end of season one holding the Darksaber, which belonged to the leaders of Mandalore.

The episode gives many glorious moments tying it with the Clone Wars animated series and Star Wars lore, bringing back the never-ending and majestic feel of the Star Wars franchise. The episode also leaves you nostalgic by bringing back everything that made the franchise fun, action sequences, dull stormtroopers, amazing sets and subtle humour. Bo-Katan finally sends Mando to find Ahsoka Tano, her Jedi friend, and one of the most awaited appearances of all times.

One of the biggest concerns of the last episode turned out to be Baby Yoda gulping down the frog eggs, The Heiress address the horror people felt in many ways including a moment when The Child himself momentarily gets eaten by a huge sea creature, leviathan. He later can be seen chomping down another much smaller version of it. On landing at Trask, Mando assures him that they will get food to eat and with a full belly, The Child seems happier to play with tadpole, hatched from one of the eggs, than to eat it.

Some these dark and grey elements seem to be referring to the time in which the story belongs. The recurring theme of the series is grey characters, the unreliable moral compass and eat or get eaten. Mando has also been fighting alongside unusual allies, even untrustworthy enemies. The entire galaxy is just struggling to survive under any order and it is hard to trust anyone. The big question is will Mando be able to accept the dark truth of The Death Watch cult?

