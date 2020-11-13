WandaVision To Premiere On January 15, 2021

WandaVision Will Release In January 2021

Marvel announced the premiere date of WandaVision through their official Twitter and Instagram handle. Sharing a new clip, they captioned the post as, "A new era arrives. @MarvelStudios' #WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus."

According to reports, the show is penned by Captain Marvel and Black Widow writer Jac Schaeffer and also features actors Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp and Fred Melamed in pivotal roles. Fans are excited to see Kat Dennings reprise her role of Darcy Lewis from the Thor movies, while Randall Park will also return as Jimmy Woo, an FBI agent who appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

WandaVision Will Continue MCU Narrative Into Doctor Strange Sequel

Last month, the makers released a teaser trailer of the show and teased a new superhero's appearance. Actor Teyonah Parris is all set to play an adult Monica Rambeau, the character last appeal, red as a little girl in Captain Marvel. WandaVision is still part of the Marvel Cinematic universe and will tie into the upcoming Benedict Cumberbatch-starter titled, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Disney+ Is Yet To Announce Release Dates For Other Marvel Show

Marvel and Disney are yet to announce the release date of other Marvel shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and Loki starring Tom Hiddleston.