NOTA Twitter Review: Here Is What The Audience Feels About Vijay Deverakonda's Film

    This August, the charming Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Geetha Govindam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and ended up becoming a major commercial success. Directed by Parasuram, the romantic comedy clicked with the audience big time thanks to its youthful vibe and fun-filled plot. Now, Vijay Deverakonda is back with his latest big release NOTA which hit the screens today(October 5, 2018). The film is a political-thriller and features the young actor in the role of a rebel. It has already created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst the fans and is likely to open big at the box office. Here is a look at what the audience feels about NOTA.

    Solid Stuff!

    According to this fan, NOTA is hard-hitting film that makes a solid impact without ever going overboard. He further adds that NOTA features a nice blend of satire and emotion.

    NOTA Makes For A Crisp Watch

    The makers have refrained from incorporating any unnecessary tracks in NOTA and this has apparently enhanced its impact big time. While praising the makers for not diluting the film's seriousness, this fan indicates that he would love to see a sequel to NOTA.

    Not Everyone Is Happy

    Apparently, this moviebuff did not quite like NOTA. She describes it as a 'one time watch' and adds that it does not really do justice to the standards set by Vijay Deverakonda's other films.

    India's Answer To House Of Cards?

    This user feels that NOTA is an engaging and compelling film that has a 'House Of Cards' feel to it. The user further states that the decision to not include a romantic track has worked wonders for NOTA and upped its recall value in a big way.

    A Much-needed Film!

    As per this fan, NOTA clicks with the fans big time as it is a perfect reflection of the political situation prevailing in South India.

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 10:38 [IST]
