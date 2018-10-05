 »   »   »  NOTA Twitter Review: Here Is What The Audience Feels About Vijay Deverakonda's Film

Just finished watching #NOTA Premiere Show. An extraordinarily focused political thriller. Never loses its seriousness throughout, & has the perfect blend of political satire and emotions, without ever going overboard. Again @TheDeverakonda makes me proud to call myself his fan. pic.twitter.com/cQplkiHg4r — Rishi Rampalli (@WonderRishi) October 5, 2018

The added value to #NOTA was not having any tracks to deviate from the actual storyline; and is there a #NOTA2 @TheDeverakonda ? @Mehreenpirzada — Yashwanth (@wittydaemon03) October 5, 2018

blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> One time watchable movie👍🏼

Not upto the VD's Mark#NOTA https://t.co/KWJagrWk5x — Chitra (@Chitratweetz) October 5, 2018

Didn’t seem like a run of the mill Telugu movie at all. I felt like I was watching a gripping episode of house of cards on Netflix. Good that the makers chose to avoid romance inspite of having Meereen in the movie. May be they saved it for the sequel.#NOTA — Irrational Cynic (@IrrationalCynic) October 5, 2018

#NOTA 1st half - Some of the political scenes and dialogues are connecting well with the crowd, getting applause. Relevant to the political climate in the South. — Rajeev ✍ #NOTA (@ItsMRajeev) October 5, 2018

