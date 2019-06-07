Prabhas's Marriage Is Getting Delayed Due To This Reason? Deets Inside!

Prabhas is undeniably one among the most elegible bachelors among the stars. The rumours and reports regarding his marriage have been the talking point on media, ever since the release of the Baahubali series of movies.

Whole lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding Prabhas's marriage but all those were dismissed as mere rumours. Now, interesting reports have come up as to why Prabhas's marriage is possibly getting delayed.

It is known to all that Prabhas's next film to release will be Saaho and the works of this film have been moving at full pace since the past couple of years. Before Saaho, Prabhas was completely equipped with the Baahubali series of movies, for which he had allotted bulk dates.

On the other hand, Prabhas is also shooting for another film titled Jaan, which would be releasing in the theatres early next year. It needs to be said that the big star is indeed having a busy work schedule.

Interestingly, in one of the reports sent out by Sakshi.com, it is being said that people are claiming that Prabhas's workaholic attitude is what is preventing him from getting hitched anytime soon. Well, it needs to be said that he is one of the most hard-working actors around in the South Indian film industry and the time and dedication that he had put in for Baahuabli is proof of that.

