Sakshi Excellence Awards 2019 Winners List: Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde Bag Top Honours!

Best Actor

Ram Charan was adjudged the Best Actor at Sakshi Excellence Awards 2019. The actor had impressed everyone with his scintillating performance as Chitti Babu in the Rangasthalam and the fascinating portrayal of the character won him this award.

Best Actress

Popular actress Pooja Hegde won the award for the Best Actress. She won the top honour for her performance in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, the blockbuster movie in which she had essayed the character Aravinda.

Best Movie

Goodachari, which turned out to be one among the most-profitable Telugu movies of 2018, was adjudged the Best Movie of 2018 at Sakshi Excellence Awards 2019. The Adivi Sesh starrer was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Best Director

Young filmmaker Nag Ashwin, who directed the highly-acclaimed movie Mahanati, which is the biopic on actress Savitri, was adjudged the Best Director at Sakshi Excellence Awards 2019.