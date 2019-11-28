Sri Reddy Announces Instagram Debut; Sends Out A 'Hotness' Alert

Sri Reddy's popularity on social media needs no introduction. On Facebook, she ranks among the most-followed celebrities and some of her posts have sparked controversies in incomparable ways. Now, it seems like the controversial queen is all set to expand her social media reach. Most recently, the actress came up with a post announcing her entry to Instagram.

"Sri Reddy official" Instagram fr more hotness," read a recent post of hers. Needless to say, it has captured the attention of her followers on Facebook and the post has already received a decent number of reactions. However, Sri Reddy hasn't revealed anything about when exactly she is planning to launch her Instagram page.

Her official Facebook page has over 6 million likes and she comes up with regular updates in the form of photos, videos as well as her comments and takes on the recent developments in the film industry. Meanwhile, the actress doesn't have an officially verified account on Twitter. Now, her entry to Instagram is eagerly looked up to and it needs to be seen whether she would get an equally good number of followers on the photo-based social media platform.

Sri Reddy, who started off as a television anchor, stepped into the world of cinema and went on to do films like Neenu Nanna Abaddam and Aravind 2. However, she shot to fame with her controversial remarks about the film industry and the casting couch allegations that she had made against some of the big names of Tollywood. The PYT also staged a nude protest against the sexual exploitation occurring in the industry and it had hogged headlines back then.