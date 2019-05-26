Vijay Deverakonda Is Second To None; Rowdy Trumps All Other Big Stars To Achieve This Feat!
Vijay Deverakonda's rise to stardom has left a lot of his fans very much inspired. He has emerged as a huge sensation in South India with the actor now establishing a market for his own in all the four different film industries. It all began with Arjun Reddy, which shot his fame to new heights. Vijay Deverakonda is now one of the busiest actors around in Telugu and now, the young star has overtaken all the other big stars of the Telugu film industry to achieve a new feat, which rightly shows his increasing popularity. Read the article to know the full details regarding this.
READ: Vijay Deverakonda Says He Should Be Ashamed Of Doing Arjun Reddy; Shocking Deets Inside!
Vijay Deverakonda
Much like many other top stars of the Telugu film industry, Vijay Deverakonda is also active on social media. He is particularly active on Instagram, which has now turned out to be choicest social media platform of the celebrities.
Jumps To The Top Spot
Well, the number of followers that he has might have surprised one and all. What is even more interesting is that, with as many as 3.5 Million followers, Vijay Deverakonda is now the most followed Telugu actor on Instagram.
Overtakes Allu Arjun & Others
Vijay Deverakonda has overtaken other stars like Mahesh Babu, Ran, Allu Arjun and others. Before Vijay Deverakonda, this coveted title was held by stylish star Allu Arjun, who has as many as 3.3 Million followers at present.
The Rise In Stardom
Vijay Deverakonda is very much active on Instagram. It has to be noted that the number of followers has increased within a short span of time and the fact that he has emerged as number 1 rightly shows the increasing popularity of the actor.