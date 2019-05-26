Vijay Deverakonda Is Second To None; Rowdy Trumps All Other Big Stars To Achieve This Feat!

Vijay Deverakonda

Much like many other top stars of the Telugu film industry, Vijay Deverakonda is also active on social media. He is particularly active on Instagram, which has now turned out to be choicest social media platform of the celebrities.

Jumps To The Top Spot

Well, the number of followers that he has might have surprised one and all. What is even more interesting is that, with as many as 3.5 Million followers, Vijay Deverakonda is now the most followed Telugu actor on Instagram.

Overtakes Allu Arjun & Others

Vijay Deverakonda has overtaken other stars like Mahesh Babu, Ran, Allu Arjun and others. Before Vijay Deverakonda, this coveted title was held by stylish star Allu Arjun, who has as many as 3.3 Million followers at present.

The Rise In Stardom

Vijay Deverakonda is very much active on Instagram. It has to be noted that the number of followers has increased within a short span of time and the fact that he has emerged as number 1 rightly shows the increasing popularity of the actor.