Allu Arjun Inspires Hrithik Roshan With These Qualities; Find Out

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is known for his impeccable dancing skills in Telugu film industry. The actor, who recently delivered blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, got valuable comment from Bollywood actor and trained dancer, Hrithik Roshan.

The WAR actor was recently in Chennai for an event where he shared his thoughts about south films as well as actors. In an interaction with one of the leading entertainment portals, Hrithik Roshan said, "I haven't watched any southern movie recently, but I have always been a very big fan of artistic technicalities of the films here. It is something that we can learn from South movies. That is one thing I would love to do a film just to learn that."

Apart from that, when he was asked about the dancing style of Stylish Star Allu Arjun, the Krish actor said, "Energetic, strong and inspiring." Moreover, speaking about Thalapathy Vijay's dance, the Greek God replied, "I think they have some secret diet over here because everybody's energy level is so amazing."

Hrithik Roshan surprisingly also revealed that he takes only 30 minutes to finalise the film. "Generally, when I try to select any job, it's instant and without any query. I have always said yes to the films inside 30 minutes. If I really don't yes in 30 minutes, then odds are I might not do this movie. The majority of the films I have done in my filmy career, I have said yes to these 30 moments," the Super 30 actor said.

Coming back to Allu Arjun, the Stylish Star will be seen in Sukumar's directorial venture. AA20 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. On the other side, Thalapathy Vijay recently finished shooting for his next, Master along with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is set to release on April 9, 2020.

