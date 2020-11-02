Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Loses His Cool, Gets Into A Heated Argument With Amma Rajasekhar

The ninth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has begun on a negative note. As per the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel of the show, Star Maa, Abijeet and Amma Rajasekhar will be seen engaging in a heated argument in Monday's episode. Known as Mr Cool of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Abijeet loses his patience when he gets into an argument with the senior director-choreographer.

Apparently, the verbal brawl is all about Noel's interaction with Amma Rajasekhar and Avinash during the weekend episode, in which he slammed the duo for bullying him in the show. In the promo, Amma is seen asking Abijeet, "Noel had said that..but who are you to ask?" He adds that he has come this long with mere hard work.

Abijeet then slams Amma and says that even others are in the show due to their respective hard work. Though it is not clear how the brawl unfolded, looks like the mini-screen audience will get to see high-voltage drama in the Monday episode.

Let us tell you that during the weekend episode, the host of the show Nagarjuna Akkineni had announced the exit of Noel Sean from the show owing to his health condition. Later the popular rapper joined the senior actor and expressed his support to Abijeet, Lasya and Harika.

He also asked Avinash and Amma Rajasekhar to stand on one leg until he converses with other contestants. Later, he slammed both of them for bullying and teasing him for his leg pain. Notably, Ariyana is the current captain of the house and Amma Rajasekhar has been chosen as one of the contenders in the upcoming captainship task.

