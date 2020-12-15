Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Gajjar’s Total Remuneration For The Show Will Blow Your Mind!

Monal Gajjar, who got eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 just before the finale week, has now become the talk of the town. Well, as per the ongoing buzz on social media, the Gujarati diva who impressed the Telugu audience with her stints inside the house, has taken home a massive amount of Rs 50 lakh as her remuneration. Yes, you read that right!

The beautiful actress has reportedly become the highest-paid contestant of the current season. Reports suggest that she was paid an amount of Rs 3.5 lakh per week, which makes it around Rs 49 lakh for her 14-week stay inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house.

For the uninitiated, Monal was the first contestant to enter the show post her awe-inspiring dance moves in the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The actress didn't take much time to grab the attention of the audiences with her strategies and gameplay. Her love-hate angle with Akhil Sarthak and Abijeet was one of the hot topics on social media. Notably, Monal Gajjar survived for 98 days in the house.

Let us tell you that a few mini-screen audiences were not happy with the makers for eliminating contestants like Kumar Sai Pampana, Sujatha and Devi Nagavalli, who according to them were stronger than Monal. A lot of netizens also had requested host Nagarjuna Akkineni to eliminate the actress from the show instead of elevating her as a strong contestant.

On a related note, only five days are left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The house currently has 5 finalists including Akhil, Abijeet Duddala, Dethadi Harika, Sohel and Ariyana Glory.

