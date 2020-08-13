Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Premiere To Witness A Delay Due To COVID-19?

Announcing the arrival of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the makers had dropped a short promo featuring Nagarjuna recently. In the 20-second video, one could see the actor as a cheerful yet curious old man who is enjoying, as he looks at a distant with his monocular. The promo was highly appreciated by netizens, who are eagerly waiting for more updates from the makers of the reality show.

Though the telecasting date is not announced in the promo, there have been several reports suggesting that the forthcoming season might be premiered on mini-screens on August 30 (Sunday). Well now, a few media reports suggest that the telecast might get postponed yet again, due to ongoing COVID-19 crisis and delay in proceedings of the show. It is said that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will now be premiered on the first or second weekend of September. However, an official confirmation is yet to come in this regard from the makers of the show. Earlier, the show was slated to premiere in the first weekend of July, but was later postponed due to spike in positive cases in the state.

Talking about the format of the show, it is rumoured that the tasks in the show will be unusual compared to the previous seasons, with the theme of 'new normal'. A total of 16 contestants will be taking part in Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which will have its set erected in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. The mammoth set of the show is going to be one of the costliest ones among all seasons as Rs 3.5 crore is said to have been spent by the makers for it. The show will be conducted taking high precautionary measures following all norms and regulations set by central and state governments.

Names of several celebrities are doing the rounds on social media as the possible contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, including Poonam Bajwa, Hamsa Nandini, Sunitha Upadrashta, Noel Sean, Raghu master and Vishnupriya.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Shoots Special Promo

Nagarjuna's Remuneration Per Episode Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Will Stun You!