Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Sohel Calls Abijeet ‘Weak’ As They Engage In Heated Argument

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Now, after three weeks of the show's premiere, viewers are getting entertained with interesting tasks and arguments happening in the madhouse. In the latest episode, BB Telugu lovers saw a heated argument between Abijeet and Syed Sohel Ryan.

After 'Humans vs Robots' task, Sohel and Abijeet shared their opinion about each other's performance. During an interaction, Abijeet pointed out that Sohel crossed the line while performing the task. After his allegations, Sohel tried to defend himself, which eventually turned into a heated argument.

During the argument, Sohel took a dig at Abijeet and called him 'weak'. He asked Bigg Boss not to give Abijeet a physical task. After seeing their argument, Akhil tried to calm Sohel and asked him to control his anger. Not only Sohel, but Mehaboob also targeted Abijeet over his performance in the task. He even revealed the reason behind nominating Abijeet for elimination.

For the unversed, Abijeet had earlier fought with Sohel over his intentions behind picking a fight with the housemates. The actor lashed out at him and asked to stop doing it deliberately. Meanwhile, Devi Nagavalli got eliminated last week, which left her fans angry. Devi's fans were also seen requesting makers to bring her back on the show.

Coming back to Abijeet and Sohel's argument, it will be interesting to see Nagarjuna's reaction over their tussle in the weekend episode. Stay tuned for more updates.

