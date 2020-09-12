EXCLUSIVE! Pooja Jhaveri Rejects Bigg Boss Telugu 4 As She Likes To Stay Away From Arguments

Pooja On Rejecting Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Pooja Jhaveri revealed that she was also offered Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. While speaking about rejecting both the shows, Pooja said, "In 2018, I was offered an opportunity to feature in both Bigg Boss Telugu and Bigg Boss Hindi. I turned it down because I am a simple individual who loves life without complications. My approach to complex things is pretty simple i.e. staying away from an argument than being a part of one. This year too, I was offered Bigg Boss Telugu, but I turned down the opportunity. Though, I am looking forward to watching it this year, as I have never really seen it. Also wishing all the participants lots of luck!"

Pooja Jhaveri Shares Experience Working In South Film Industry

Since Pooja Jhaveri has predominantly worked in South films, she shared her experience working in it. While sharing her story of entering South cinema, the 47 Days actress said, "South films happened to me by fluke. Honestly, I didn't know that south would be so welcoming and warm before my first film. I have learnt a lot through the years in terms of sincerity, discipline, passion for work both technically and creatively in this industry. All in all, I thrive to perform better in each film which inspires me to stand strong in the cut-throat competition that persists."

Pooja On Challenges She Faced While Working In South Films

Pooja Jhaveri hails from Vapi, Gujarat. Hence, languages like Telugu, Tamil and Kannada were completely unfamiliar to her. However, she worked hard on the dialect and managed to learn Telugu. "Frankly, my journey has been smooth so far in the industry & I have never really faced challenges of any sort. The only hurdle, I faced was getting versed with conversing in Telugu which gradually got better while shooting my first film."

Future Projects

Pooja Jhaveri was last seen opposite Satyadev in 47 Days. Directed by Pradeep Maddali, the Telugu film was released on June 30, 2020 on ZEE5. In future, she will be seen in Rukkumani Vandi Varudhu (Tamil), 8 (Tamil), Bangaaru Bullodu (Telugu) and Sarabhai (Gujarati).