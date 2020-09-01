Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Power Star’s Life Journey In 10 Pictures!

Pawan Kalyan celebrates his 49th birthday today. Born as Konidela Kalyan Babu, Pawan made his acting debut with the 1996 film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi helmed by EVV Satyanarayana.

The multi-talented actor later tried his hands in most fields of cinema including that of a producer, director, screenwriter, stunt master, singer and choreographer. One cannot deny the fact that Pawan Kalyan is one of the most celebrated actors of the town who has a huge fan base across the world, thanks to his alluring charm and vigour, which gives life to his characters in films.

Later, in 2008, the actor kicked of his political journey as the president of Yuvarajyam, the youth wing of Chiranjeevi's Praja Rajyam Party. After few years, Power Star was seen taking a short break from his political life for reasons best known to him. In 2014, he founded a political party called Jana Sena, which is still running strong under him with impressive missions and immense support from the people.

Well, on the special occasion of his birthday, the fans and followers of the actor can't keep calm as they trend his birthday hashtag on several social media platforms including Twitter, as a tribute to the Power Star. Interestingly, netizens are also awaiting updates from his upcoming films including Vakeel Saab, PSPK 27 and PSPK 28. In total, the makers and the fans are leaving no stone unturned to make Pawan's birthday a big gala of the day.

Well, as our way of giving tribute to one of the incredible actors of Tollywood, we present Pawan's 10 rare pictures.

Pawan Kalyan shares a special camaraderie with his brother and Megastar Chiranjeevi. The young version of the two superstars indeed gives us major sibling goals.

Power Star's photograph with Stylish Star Allu Arjun is true bliss.

A throwback picture of Pawan, Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu.

Pawan Kalyan with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi during the filming of his blockbuster film Gabbar Singh.

Power Star's throwback picture from his school days

Where the head is held high.. Pawan Kalyan: An Unstoppable leader!

Pawan Kalyan with actor-brother Naga Babu and producer Allu Aravind.

All Smiles! Power Star with Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati

Pawan Kalyan's craze for bike is so relatable. Isn't it?

When Chiranjeevi shared a never-seen-before picture of Pawan Kalyan and his friends from the past on his social media handle.

Can you find Power Star in the group? Well, tell us in the comments section below.

