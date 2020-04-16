    For Quick Alerts
      Ram Charan Trying To Impress Wife Upasana Konidela, His Cooking Video Goes Viral On Social Media

      The 21-day nationwide lockdown, which has been further extended for 2 weeks, has turned the entertainment industry upside down. The celebrities are at home interacting with their fans through social media platforms or are spending a good time with their family members. Contrasting to the others, Ram Charan is trying to impress his lady love, Upasana Konidela.

      In a recently uploaded video by Upasana on her Twitter account, the actor is seen preparing dinner for her. In the video, the Mega Powerstar looked all smiles as he cooked like a pro. Upasana captioned it as, "When @AlwaysRamCharan cooks dinner for the Mrs. To all the husbands out there- he cooked dinner & also cleaned up after. Now that's what makes him my hero!"

      Well, Twitterati were all 'aww' after watching the viral video, and also appreciated him for extending a helping hand to Mrs. Konidela. Ram Charan has time and again proved that he is the best and a loving husband when it comes to cooking for his wife.

      Talking about Ram Charan's film projects, the actor will next be seen in RRR(Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) alongside Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Apart from the SS Rajamouli's period drama, he is also a part of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie will have Charan play an extended cameo. The makers of the film are in search of an actress to star opposite him.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 11:29 [IST]
