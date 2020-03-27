Samantha Akkineni Cooks Delicious Food For Hubby Naga Chaitanya In Quarantine Period Of Coronavirus

The entire showbiz industry is currently in a lockdown due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. Due to the lockdown, many celebrities are finding ways to kill time as they stay indoors to fight the deadly COVID-19.

Samantha Akkineni is also using her cooking skills to enjoy the quarantine period at home. In the isolation period, Samantha cooked delicious food for her dear hubby Naga Chaitanya. Sharing a few glimpses on Instagram, the Oh Baby actress gave major wife goals.

See the pictures here:

Well, Chay and Sam are giving major couple goals by keeping everything positive during this lockdown. They are indeed spending quality time together which they usually miss due to their busy schedules. Earlier, Samantha Akkineni also shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya chilling in the gym with their pet, Hash Akkineni.

Samantha has always been vocal about her personal life. Earlier, in an interview with a leading newspaper, she had revealed that her husband, Naga Chaitanya has a first wife. Hilariously, Samantha revealed that it's his pillow which is very dear to him than her. Samantha got married to Chaitanya in 2017 as per Hindu and Christian rituals.

Also Read : Samantha Akkineni Second Wife Of Naga Chaitanya? Actress Reveals About First Wife!

Talking about work, Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story opposite Sai Pallavi.