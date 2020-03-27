    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Samantha Akkineni Cooks Delicious Food For Hubby Naga Chaitanya In Quarantine Period Of Coronavirus

      By
      |

      The entire showbiz industry is currently in a lockdown due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. Due to the lockdown, many celebrities are finding ways to kill time as they stay indoors to fight the deadly COVID-19.

      Samantha Akkineni is also using her cooking skills to enjoy the quarantine period at home. In the isolation period, Samantha cooked delicious food for her dear hubby Naga Chaitanya. Sharing a few glimpses on Instagram, the Oh Baby actress gave major wife goals.

      Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni

      See the pictures here:

      Samanthas Instagram story
      Samanthas Instagram story

      Well, Chay and Sam are giving major couple goals by keeping everything positive during this lockdown. They are indeed spending quality time together which they usually miss due to their busy schedules. Earlier, Samantha Akkineni also shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya chilling in the gym with their pet, Hash Akkineni.

      Samantha has always been vocal about her personal life. Earlier, in an interview with a leading newspaper, she had revealed that her husband, Naga Chaitanya has a first wife. Hilariously, Samantha revealed that it's his pillow which is very dear to him than her. Samantha got married to Chaitanya in 2017 as per Hindu and Christian rituals.

      Also Read : Samantha Akkineni Second Wife Of Naga Chaitanya? Actress Reveals About First Wife!

      Talking about work, Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story opposite Sai Pallavi.

      Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 17:05 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X