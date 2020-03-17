Samantha Akkineni Second Wife Of Naga Chaitanya? Actress Reveals About First Wife!

South Diva Samantha Akkineni never fails to impress the audience with her charm, unconventional roles and sometimes with her witty remarks. Well, during a recent interview with a leading newspaper, the actress revealed that she is the second wife of Naga Chaitanya and he already has a first wife. Don't be heartbroken, apparently, Samantha was talking about the pillow which is very dear to her husband. She revealed that the pillow is one that comes between the two, every time. Also, she added that Chaitanya, though looks calm and sweet from outside, has another face which he reveals only when he gets angry. Samantha has also said that she is thankful that her marriage had no bearings on her career.

The actress got married to Naga Chaitanya in 2017 becoming the daughter-in-law of the Akkineni Family. Also called the power couple of Tollywood, the duo set major relationship goals for millenials. Way back in 2010, young actors debuted together in Ye Maaya Chesave. The chemistry between the two was a major highlight of the movie.

Interestingly, Samantha has recently bagged number one position on the Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Women 2019 list. The actress who enjoys a whopping 9.4 million followers on Instagram, thanked her fans for the support.

Talking about work, Samantha has finished shooting for the second season of The Family Man and will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan's horror thriller.

