Samantha Akkineni Launches Her Clothing Brand, Says It Has Been A Dream Of Naga Chaitanya and Her

Charming actress Samantha Akkineni is on cloud nine as she launches her clothing brand. The Rangasthalam actress took to her social media handles to announce the same with a heartfelt yet inspiring note.

Sharing that the venture has been a dream of hers and her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya's, the actress revealed that she couldn't afford designer labels during her college days and added that she has had the honour of wearing clothes designed by talented designers, which indeed has been an emotional journey for Samantha. Hence, she says her brand will deal with fashion which 'everyone has access to' and 'is affordable'.

Watch The Video Here

She wrote, "Saaki is finally here! Saaki has been a dream of mine, and my baby for many months....It is a reflection of my love for fashion and my journey in life. Before I even started my acting career, I was enamoured by fashionable people and styles in magazines. I remember when I was in college, there was no way that I could afford a designer outfit. Since I started acting, I've had the honour of wearing clothes designed by talented designers."

Interestingly, she also shared a video along with the note which is apparently taken from the clothing brand photoshoot. In the video, the actress can be seen all smiles as she wears stunning outfits and works along with the designers discussing the dress materials of the clothes.

The actress who is more often seen sharing glimpses from her personal space on social media, thanked her fans and followers for their love. Samantha Akkineni further added, "Many years later, I would wear an outfit with my signature on it. This has been an emotional journey. I've come this far only with the love that all of you have showered me with. I want to share this joy with all of you. Saaki is my way of building our friendship, sharing my life, and creating moments with you that will be special and just ours."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in romantic-comedy film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

