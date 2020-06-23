Samantha Akkineni’s BFF Shilpa Reddy Tests Positive For COVID-19, Reveals Through Social Media

Early this morning, there were reports suggesting that Samantha Akkineni's best friend Shilpa Reddy has been tested positive for the COVID-19 test. Shilpa, who is a model by profession, has now confirmed the news through her Instagram account. She added that she and her husband, who were tested COVID-19 positive are the typical cases of asymptomatic.

Shilpa said, "Two weeks back we had a family friend visiting us, who left our home feeling unwell. 5 days later, we get a call, one of their family members has turned COVID-19 positive. So the first the thing we did was to test ourselves, and the test results showed that my husband and I are COVID-19 positive. We are a typical case of an asymptomatic, who do not show any symptoms whatsoever, I did not even have a mild headache or fever or any of those listed under COVID-19 symptoms."

Revealing how she managed to overcome the unexpected situation, she said that the duo decided to quarantine themselves and follow a proper diet and fitness plan, which helped them in fighting the virus. She also added that one should not be fearful, rather he/ she should be prepared, as this can come to anybody. Shilpa also requested everyone to engage in physical activities, breathing exercises, and meditation. "Fear can only destroy your immune system, but being prepared, mentally and physically will equip you to stay safe through this effortlessly. Hydrate yourself and load up with right kind of vitamins that are required by the body", she added.

Earlier, in a post shared three days back by Samantha and Shilpa, the duo were seen having a gala time as they posed for an adorable picture. The divas were seen hugging each other as the actress planted a peck on Shilpa's cheek. The fans and followers, even before the test news could spread were seen reminding the duo about the social-distancing norms of COVID-19 pandemic.

