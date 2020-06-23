Samantha Akkineni’s BFF Shilpa Reddy Tests Positive For COVID-19, Reveals Through Social Media
Early this morning, there were reports suggesting that Samantha Akkineni's best friend Shilpa Reddy has been tested positive for the COVID-19 test. Shilpa, who is a model by profession, has now confirmed the news through her Instagram account. She added that she and her husband, who were tested COVID-19 positive are the typical cases of asymptomatic.
Shilpa said, "Two weeks back we had a family friend visiting us, who left our home feeling unwell. 5 days later, we get a call, one of their family members has turned COVID-19 positive. So the first the thing we did was to test ourselves, and the test results showed that my husband and I are COVID-19 positive. We are a typical case of an asymptomatic, who do not show any symptoms whatsoever, I did not even have a mild headache or fever or any of those listed under COVID-19 symptoms."
Every day drill that we did to keep our bodies Prepared and enhance immunity .. -1000 mg - C vitamin -40- 50 mg – zinc(For good protection￼) -One probiotic capsule -Check your D vitamin levels and maintain what a needed - Get some sunlight -Hydrate yourself well -Drink only warm water or room temperature water with some mint leaves or Tulsi With a pinch of turmeric .Helps you wash down your throat frequently. -You can also have warm turmeric shots With two pinches of pepper -Avoid cold beverages and anything with ice Keep your nose and throat clean. -Take steam twice a day Morning after you wake up and before sleeping .Breathe through your nose 20- 25 times, Breathe through your mouth 20-25 times .. -Indulge in some physical activity(Available on YouTube for beginners ) -Spend 10 minutes for breathing exercises (pranayama)Plenty simple ones available on YouTube -Meditate with a guided meditation tape(Best is to start with ISHA KRIYA ( Available on YouTube in different languages) Or CHIT SHAKTHI meditations on YouTube - it is tried and tested by me .. but the choice is yours) - practice SIMHA KRIYA- (you tube) very Simple three-minute process Twice a day which will enhance your lung capacity . -Sanitise your hands regularly and wash them regularly With soap , wear mask , social distancing ( these v all know ) -Eat clean light home-made food Which is easy on the system -Avoid sugary food Completely or as much as you can -Sleep early wake up early -Make sure your body clock is in sync with the sun -It is a good idea to take a flu shot since the weather has changed. I checked with my doctor and he gave us a go ahead to take flu shots to avoid panic even when you get a common cold or cough - (INFLUVAC) Inactivated influenza vaccine by - Abbot India lent -There are different doses for adults and children Its a good idea to get the influenza shot if you have elders at home but again you must consider checking with your family doctor ..Since every case is different.. -There is a natural concoctions that helps prepare u r body * -5 bulbs garlic -7 or 8 cloves -15 Tulsi leaves (OR 20 Basil leaves) -1 Teaspoon Ajwain -5 mint leaves -10 black pepper .boil
Revealing how she managed to overcome the unexpected situation, she said that the duo decided to quarantine themselves and follow a proper diet and fitness plan, which helped them in fighting the virus. She also added that one should not be fearful, rather he/ she should be prepared, as this can come to anybody. Shilpa also requested everyone to engage in physical activities, breathing exercises, and meditation. "Fear can only destroy your immune system, but being prepared, mentally and physically will equip you to stay safe through this effortlessly. Hydrate yourself and load up with right kind of vitamins that are required by the body", she added.
Earlier, in a post shared three days back by Samantha and Shilpa, the duo were seen having a gala time as they posed for an adorable picture. The divas were seen hugging each other as the actress planted a peck on Shilpa's cheek. The fans and followers, even before the test news could spread were seen reminding the duo about the social-distancing norms of COVID-19 pandemic.
