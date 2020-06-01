Vakeel Saab: No Romantic Track For Power Star Pawan Kalyan In Venu Sriram Directorial

Tollywood makers are all set to kick-off the production activities and filming of their respective films after the state government granted permission amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Just like the others, the makers of Pawan Kalyan movie Vakeel Saab too are gearing up to resume the shoot, which was earlier halted due to the unfortunate Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

There were reports that the actor is currently busy dubbing for the courtroom drama, with the makers planning to resume the shoot only in July. Well, now we hear that the Pawan Kalyan's movie will be the first to start shooting in the Telugu film industry.

According to reports, romantic and action sequences requiring two or more people close to each other will be suspended considering the social distancing norms. The movie, which has so far completed 90% of its schedule will be shot in a closed set with limited people involved. It is said that the movie will have a non-stop shoot schedule as there are no intimate scenes to be taken in the movie, which has indeed proved an advantage for the makers. It is to be noted, that the Telugu audience loves Pawan's romantic tracks in his movies, and only the release will prove if the assumption of not adding the track will become an overshadow for the makers or not.

The makers of the highly-anticipated movie are expecting to release the film by Dussehra this year. However, there has been no official announcement made about the release yet.

Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the role of a fierce lawyer in the official remake of the Bollywood courtroom drama Pink featuring Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab will also feature Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The much-awaited movie is bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Virupaksha: Climax Of The Pawan Kalyan Starrer Revealed? Read Deets Inside!

PSPK28: Is Pawan Kalyan Movie Titled Ippude Modalaindi? Here Is The Truth!