Vijay Deverakonda Meets Hyderabad City Police Commissioner; Picture Goes Viral!

The Rowdy of Tollywood is known for his unconventional roles and style. Starting off the career with one of the most misogynistic movies, Arjun Reddy, the actor didn't take much time to grab the eyeballs. Within a very short span of time, Vijay Deverakonda gained equal support and opposition from the masses. Recently, the actor was criticized for not donating for the central and state government COVID 19 relief funds while the Tollywood stars stood united.

Well, now Vijay is being targeted for interaction with the Hyderabad City Police along with Commissioner Anjani Kumar. Netizens have also trolled the Police for being biased to the actor who didn't wear a mask amid the pandemic. The police have posted a tweet in which he is seen interacting with them through video conferencing. Vijay Deverakonda thanked the Telangana police in the video and also said that they are the real heroes.

Well, looks like the actor is trying to calm down the trolls which have been his companion since his entry in the film industry. Earlier, talking about such trolls, Vijay Deverakonda in an interview had said that if someone is putting a lot of effort into trolling him, it is evident that how much impact he has created on them. Well, looks like it is high time for the actor to address the same and embrace his fans for all good.

Talking about his last venture, the movie World Famous Lover turned out an utter disaster at the theatres.

