Vishwak Sen To Feature In Telugu Remake Of Roshan Mathew Starring Malayalam Film Kappela?

Vishwak Sen is a rising star in Telugu film industry. After delivering a successful film like HIT, the actor has become the favourite choice of many filmmakers. Last week, producer of Malayalam film Kappela, Vishnu Venu confirmed that it will be remade in Telugu, as the rights have been bought by Sithara Entertainments. Since then, fans have been curious to know who will play the lead role in the Telugu remake of Kappela.

The latest report in a leading portal suggests that Vishwak Sen has been approached to play the lead role in the film. Notably, the HIT actor loved the script and expressed his desire to be a part of the ambitious project. But, he is yet to sign the official agreement.

On the other hand, the makers of the Telugu remake of Kappela are also finding another lead actor to play Sreenath Bhasi's role from the original flick. The makers are likely to make an official announcement about the cast and crew in August.

While confirming the Telugu remake, Vishnu Venu posted on Facebook, "Announcing a happy news! Kappela is to be remade in telugu by Sithara Entertainments (Producers of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, Jersey Movie, and many more). Kappela is the third movie from malayalam industry after Premam & Ayyappanum Koshiyum to be bought by them! Expressing our sincere thanks to all well wishers for making our small movie a grand success!"

Kappela is an intense romantic thriller directed by debutant Muhammad Musthafa. The film released in theatres ahead of the lockdown and received good response from critics and masses. Now, the film is available on Netflix since June 22, 2020.

On a related note, Vishwak Sen will next be seen in HIT 2 and Paagal.