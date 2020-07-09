    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vishwak Sen To Feature In Telugu Remake Of Roshan Mathew Starring Malayalam Film Kappela?

      By
      |

      Vishwak Sen is a rising star in Telugu film industry. After delivering a successful film like HIT, the actor has become the favourite choice of many filmmakers. Last week, producer of Malayalam film Kappela, Vishnu Venu confirmed that it will be remade in Telugu, as the rights have been bought by Sithara Entertainments. Since then, fans have been curious to know who will play the lead role in the Telugu remake of Kappela.

      Vishwak Sen in Kappela Telugu remake

      The latest report in a leading portal suggests that Vishwak Sen has been approached to play the lead role in the film. Notably, the HIT actor loved the script and expressed his desire to be a part of the ambitious project. But, he is yet to sign the official agreement.

      On the other hand, the makers of the Telugu remake of Kappela are also finding another lead actor to play Sreenath Bhasi's role from the original flick. The makers are likely to make an official announcement about the cast and crew in August.

      While confirming the Telugu remake, Vishnu Venu posted on Facebook, "Announcing a happy news! Kappela is to be remade in telugu by Sithara Entertainments (Producers of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, Jersey Movie, and many more). Kappela is the third movie from malayalam industry after Premam & Ayyappanum Koshiyum to be bought by them! Expressing our sincere thanks to all well wishers for making our small movie a grand success!"

      Also Read : Vishwak Sen To Have A Busy Time Ahead; The HIT Actor Confirms Doing 4 Films In A Year!

      Kappela is an intense romantic thriller directed by debutant Muhammad Musthafa. The film released in theatres ahead of the lockdown and received good response from critics and masses. Now, the film is available on Netflix since June 22, 2020.

      Also Read : Kappela Telugu Remake Rights Are Bagged By The Makers Of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo!

      On a related note, Vishwak Sen will next be seen in HIT 2 and Paagal.

      Read more about: vishwak sen kappela roshan mathew
      Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 18:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X