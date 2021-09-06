Bigg Boss Telugu 5 First Promo Out: High Voltage Drama Begins During Nomination!

The highly anticipated first promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is out. As reported earlier, the maiden nomination of the season will take place on Monday (September 6). In the promo, the 19 contestants can be seen assembled in the activity area. The team has kept bulks of garbage bags on the ground that has each contestant's picture on them. The contestants are required to pick one among them and put it on a trash carrier kept nearby. Well, the nomination announcement has indeed surprised the contestant and audiences alike. But, what has come as a surprise is the high voltage drama that took place during the process.

According to the promo, Lobo will be nominating Ravi. However, the latter is seen throwing choreographer Nataraj's bag into the trash. On the other hand, VJ Sunny nominates Shanmukh stating that the latter is overconfident about his followers outside the house. Surprisingly, Maanas and Vishwa get into an ugly fight over the nomination. The process also leaves Maanas and Hamida teary-eyed. However, the reasons for the same are not known.

Watch the promo here

The Journey has begun...First nominations will be a roller coaster ride for sure!#BiggBossTelugu5 today at 10 PM on #StarMaa pic.twitter.com/GLDfikX4nC — starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2021

Though there is no official confirmation about the nominated contestants, reports are rife that 6 contestants are currently in the danger zone. Reportedly, the nominated contestants are Ravi, RJ Kajal Hamida, Jaswanth, Maanas and Sarayu. Also, the voting lines for the audience will be opened tonight.

On a related note, the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 was held yesterday (September 5).

The regular episodes of the show will air from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturday and Sunday (weekend episodes) at 9 pm on Star Maa. In case you miss the latest episodes of the show, you can stream it online via the Disney+ Hotstar app.