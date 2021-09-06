Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Hamida, Ravi, Kajal And Others!

The brand new season of Bigg Boss Telugu kicked off on Sunday (September 5) on a high note. Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is hosting the popular reality show for the third consecutive time welcomed the 19 contestants. The first episode indeed concluded on a happy note, and fans are now excited to see what's in store for them in the days to come.

Well, amid all the hustle-bustle, the latest we hear is about Bigg Boss Telugu 5's first nomination process. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, 6 contestants have been nominated in the first week. Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Hamida, Jaswanth, Maanas and Sarayu are said to be the nominated contestants. Though the process and reasons behind their nominations will only be known in the Monday episode, netizens have already expressed disappointment through social media.

According to them, it is too early for a nomination process and the most deserving one might also get eliminated from the show in the first week. Nominations of popular celebs like anchor Ravi and Hamida have also left many surprised, who are now eagerly waiting for the first episode of the show to see what unfolds.

Meanwhile, check out the nomination list and voting process here.

Nominations This Week

Anchor Ravi

RJ Kajal

Hamida

Jaswanth

Maanas

Sarayu

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Telugu 5

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.