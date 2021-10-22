Global Prabhas Day: New Instagram Filter Dedicated To Rebel Star Prabhas Unveiled!

Prabhas's fandom knows no boundaries. The star has established himself as a Global icon and enjoys a massive fan following around the globe. It's that time of the year when the craze and love for him exceed any and every parameter, it's Prabhas's birthday. The fans of the star make sure to go all out and do all sorts of surprising stuff to celebrate their hero and this year is no different as the annual dose of Prabhas love is on display once again.

Ahead of Prabhas's birthday, a new filter on Instagram has been unveiled. The filter has the words, 'Global Prabhas Day' written and plays soft and mellow music which is from the teaser of his film Radhe Shyam, as a portrait design comes on the screen and a little snowfall accompanies the same. The fans are already making the noise and buzz as they find it hard to control their emotions and a lot of fans have come forward and praised the filter.

From Baahubali thalis to gigantic posters, to getting tattoos of Prabhas and much more, Prabhas fans have always been a class apart and have left no stone unturned in showing their love for the star. Prabhas's Vikram Aditya from Radhe Shyam got a new poster unveiled recently and a teaser of his character intro is all set to be released on his birthday.

Prabhas who has become every director's go-to actor has multiple Pan-India projects in his pocket which include films Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar and Project K.