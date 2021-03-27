    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Naga Babu & Other Celebs Wish The Mega Power Star

      By
      |

      Mega Power Star Ram Charan is ringing in his 36th birthday today (March 27). Well, much before the celebrations began, the actor took the internet by storm on the eve of his birthday after he met his umpteen fans, who arrived at his residence in Hyderabad.

      ram charan

      Taking a group selfie with the crowd and announcing the arrival of two major updates from his upcoming films RRR and Acharya, the star also expressed gratitude towards his fans for their incessant support. Ram Charan was highly appreciated by the netizens for his gesture as he stood under the scorching sun with a wide smile to express his love for his fans like a real hero. Well, as of now, the makers of his soon-arriving films RRR and Acharya have dropped respective posters that have already become the talk of the town.

      Along with the updates, fans and followers of Charan are now trending hashtags #HappyBirthdayRamCharan #HBDMegaPowerstar to celebrate the big day. Apart from fans, several celebrities have also taken to their social media accounts to wish the Mega Power Star of Tollywood. Take a look at celebrities pouring in wishes on Ram Charan's 36th birthday.

      On a related note, Ram Charan is also teaming up with Kollywood director Shankar for his next titled #RC15. The film backed by renowned producer Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations will reportedly have Korean actress Bae Suzy as the female lead.

      Also Read: RRR: Brand New Poster Of Ram Charan's Fierce Avatar As Ramaraju Is Out!

      Also Read: Acharya First Look: Ram Charan As Siddha Looks Breathtaking As He Accompanies His Comrade Chiranjeevi

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X