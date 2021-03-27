Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Naga Babu & Other Celebs Wish The Mega Power Star

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is ringing in his 36th birthday today (March 27). Well, much before the celebrations began, the actor took the internet by storm on the eve of his birthday after he met his umpteen fans, who arrived at his residence in Hyderabad.

Taking a group selfie with the crowd and announcing the arrival of two major updates from his upcoming films RRR and Acharya, the star also expressed gratitude towards his fans for their incessant support. Ram Charan was highly appreciated by the netizens for his gesture as he stood under the scorching sun with a wide smile to express his love for his fans like a real hero. Well, as of now, the makers of his soon-arriving films RRR and Acharya have dropped respective posters that have already become the talk of the town.

Along with the updates, fans and followers of Charan are now trending hashtags #HappyBirthdayRamCharan #HBDMegaPowerstar to celebrate the big day. Apart from fans, several celebrities have also taken to their social media accounts to wish the Mega Power Star of Tollywood. Take a look at celebrities pouring in wishes on Ram Charan's 36th birthday.

Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother @AlwaysRamCharan #HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/97BxxOfO6E — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 27, 2021

Rama is More than just a God

He is the definition to Brotherhood



Just Like Annaya @KChiruTweets was the Rama of Our times,

You stayed True to that Spirit and the very Meaning of your Name



Thank you for being Rama of this generation @AlwaysRamCharan

Happy Birthday#HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/UrFejLraLm — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) March 26, 2021

Happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan!! Wishing you the happiest, most incredible year ahead!! 🤗🤗🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 27, 2021

Happy Birthday Charan @AlwaysRamcharan! I am one of those people who have personally seen you putting enormous effort into everything you do and it just amazes me! You deserve every bit of success and happiness in life! Love you so much 🤗😘❤️#HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/SKdnewvylW — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 26, 2021

This poster 🔥🔥🔥... just @AlwaysRamCharan things 😎.. wishing you a wonderful year dear Charan 🤗.. God bless you with everything your heart desires 🥳🍰🍾 pic.twitter.com/PcLvxgd6fs — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 27, 2021

Happy birthday Anna!

Can’t put my love and respect on you in words!

Mera yaar mera bhai!❤️@AlwaysRamCharan #HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/eeetghDMQO — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) March 27, 2021

On a related note, Ram Charan is also teaming up with Kollywood director Shankar for his next titled #RC15. The film backed by renowned producer Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations will reportedly have Korean actress Bae Suzy as the female lead.

