Jathi Ratnalu Movie Review: This Naveen Polishetty Starrer Is An Absolute Laugh Riot!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, Faria Abdullah Director: Anudeep

Jathi Ratnalu, the Naveen Polishetty starring comedy entertainer is all set to get a grand release on Amazon Prime Video, soon. The movie, which is directed by Anudeep, has emerged as Telugu cinema's biggest successes of recent times. Jathi Ratnalu features Priyadarshai, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah, Brahmaji, and so on in the supporting roles.

Did the Naveen Polishetty starrer succeeded in meeting the expectations of film fanatics? Read Jathi Ratnalu movie review here to know...

What's Yay:

Brillaintly written comical situations and oneliners

Performances by Naveen Polishetty and rest of the cast

Impressive first half

What's Nay:

Average second half

Absolute lack of logic

Story

Srikanth (Naveen Polishetty) runs a ladies emporium in his native place Jogipett. He is ashamed of his family business and dreams of getting a job and settling down in Hyderabad city. Soon, Srikanth and his friends Shekhar (Priyadarshi) and Ravi (Rahul Ramakrishna) move to Hyderabad.

Some unexpected events lead the trio to occupy a vacant flat in a posh area, and Srikanth soon falls for Chitti (Faria Abdullah), the charming daughter of their neighbour. However, their lives change after they cross paths with Chanakya (Murali Sharma), a politician.

Script & Direction

Anudeep, who has written and directed the project has created an absolute laugh ride, that thoroughly engages the viewers at most of its parts. The biggest strength of Jathi Ratnalu is its fantastic first half, which establishes the lead trio with conviction and ends on an interesting note. Right from the beginning, the movie makes it clear that it is a leave-your-brains-at-home comedy, which has nothing to do with logic.

Verdict

Jathi Ratnalu is an absolute laugh riot that completely lacks logic but promises full-fledged entertainment. This Naveen Polishetty starrer is a must-watch if you love comical entertainers.