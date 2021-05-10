    For Quick Alerts
      Jr NTR Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actor Requests Fans To Not Worry

      After Allu Arjun, Tollywood's Tarak Jr NTR has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor who was recently shooting for his forthcoming film RRR, took to his social media handle to share the news with his fans and well-wishers.

      Requesting fans to not worry as he is doing fine, the star tweeted, "I've tested positive for Covid19. Plz don't worry, I'm doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we're following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who've come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe."

      Well, as soon as Jr NTR informed everyone about his COVID-19 diagnosis, fans overpoured the comment section of the tweet with countless wishes for his speedy recovery.

      Story first published: Monday, May 10, 2021, 15:21 [IST]
      X