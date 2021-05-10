Jr NTR Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actor Requests Fans To Not Worry

After Allu Arjun, Tollywood's Tarak Jr NTR has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor who was recently shooting for his forthcoming film RRR, took to his social media handle to share the news with his fans and well-wishers.

Requesting fans to not worry as he is doing fine, the star tweeted, "I've tested positive for Covid19. Plz don't worry, I'm doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we're following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who've come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe."

I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021

Well, as soon as Jr NTR informed everyone about his COVID-19 diagnosis, fans overpoured the comment section of the tweet with countless wishes for his speedy recovery.