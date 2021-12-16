Liger Release Date Out: Special Glimpse To Be Unveiled On December 31!

The big announcement is here! One of the highly awaited films of Vijay Deverakonda, Liger will be hitting the big screens on August 25, 2022. Sharing the big news, the film's leading man tweeted, "It's Time. A long journey culminates in Two very important dates! Stay Ready.. And Remember the words that have been said. #Liger." As per a poster released along with the tweet, a special glimpse of the entertainer will be dropped on New Year's eve i.e. on December 31 this year.

The poster read, "Liger: Saala Crossbreed The pan India movie is ready to splash its blood, sweat and entertainment. Releasing in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022. Catch a glimpse of the madness on 31st December. This new year aag laga denge." The poster also suggests that the film will release in 5 languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

It’s Time.

A long journey culminates in Two very important dates!



Stay Ready..

And Remember the words that have been said. #Liger pic.twitter.com/XZT9irEorb — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 16, 2021

Though nothing much has been revealed with regards to the special glimpse, rumours are rife that it would mostly be the film's teaser. On the other hand, fans are also speculating that it would just be a celebratory release on the special occasion. Well, with the new update of the film going viral on social media, netizens are super thrilled and are eagerly waiting to see what's in store for them.

Akhanda Day 14 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Sees Huge Decline!

RRR: Makers Planning The Biggest Promotional Event Of All Times In Mumbai!

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. The sports action drama features an extensive star cast including Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali Basha and Makarand Deshpande. Liger also features boxing legend, Mike Tyson who will appear in an extended cameo. Though the film was initially slated to release on September 9 this year, the makers had to postpone the plan owing to the pandemic induced lockdown that halted the shoot for a long while.

The team recently wrapped up a schedule in the US, where important portions involving Tyson, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey and other cast was filmed.