PSPK 27: Confirmed! Nidhhi Agerwal To Play The Leading Lady In Pawan Kalyan’s Next

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's film with Krish Jagarlamudi tentatively titled #PSPK27 recently came into limelight after rumours about the film's release went viral on social media. It was reported that the film might lock horns with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the box office on Sankranti 2022. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same and the makers are yet to announce the release date.

Well now, the film has yet again made it to the headlines for an awesome reason. Apparently, south diva Nidhhi Agerwal during her interaction with a leading tabloid confirmed that she is very much a part of #PSPK27. Expressing her excitement of working with the one and only Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi said, "Yes I am playing the female lead in Pawan Kalyan and Krish's film. I am very much pumped up about the same. Pawan Kalyan is a great person and this is like a dream come true for me personally." Well, fans are highly elated with her confirmation and are eagerly waiting to see her share screen space with the Power Star.

On a related note, #PSPK27 has been launched and the shoot of the film will reportedly start from February 4, 2021. The film tentatively titled Hari Hara Veeramallu is touted to be a period drama. Backed by popular producer AM Ratnam, the film will reportedly have Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez playing a key role.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Vakeel Saab directed by Venu Sriram is releasing on April 9, 2021. The courtroom drama is the official remake of the Bollywood film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Pawan will be reprising Big B's role in the Telugu version. Jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film has Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Prakash Raj, Naresh, Mukesh Rishi, Subbaraju, Vamsi Krishna in key roles.

