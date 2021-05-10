Radhe Shyam Team’s Heartfelt Gesture Amid Second Wave Of COVID-19 Wins The Internet!

Prabhas and his Radhe Shyam team is all over the internet yet again! Though this has nothing to do with the updates of the film you are all eagerly waiting for, the news will surely brighten up your day. As per latest reports that are doing the rounds on social media, the team has donated its set property to a Hyderabad-based hospital for COVID-19 relief.

Reportedly, the 70s styled Italian hospital set has 50 beds, stretchers, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kit, oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment.

Confirming the news, Radhe Shyam's production designer Ravinder Reddy during an interaction with Deccan Chronicle said that the set was transferred owing to the scarcity of beds in the hospital. He was quoted as saying, "These beds have been custom designed, they are big, strong and are patient-friendly, They have all the comforts that a bed ridden patient can leverage."

Revealing the situation that gave birth to the idea of donating the humongous set amid the second wave of COVID-19, Ravinder went on to say that he learned about the scarcity of beds when he tried to reach out to the CEO of a hospital for one of his relatives' treatment. He added, "When the CEO said that there were no beds available and that they were having difficulty in procuring, I realized the acute shortage and the gravity of the issue. Soon I asked my filmmakers if we could contribute our hospital set, which we built for the film, for the COVID-10 patients and they immediately agreed."

Adding that the entire cast and crew members of Radhe Shyam including Prabhas, expressed support and happiness over the sweet gesture, Ravinder stated that the set was transported with the help of 9 big trucks.

Well, fans and followers of Prabhas, who are now eagerly waiting for the release of the film are quite happy with the latest development, as they praise the entire team for their gesture through social media.

Talking about the film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.