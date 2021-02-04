Radhe Shyam Teaser: Prabhas To Surprise Fans With A Massive Update On February 14?

Not too long ago, Radha Krishna Kumar, director of Prabhas' upcoming film Radhe Shyam, teased fans with a tweet regarding the teaser release. Dated January 5, 2021, the tweet read, "Teaser update is on the way guys!! Very very soon, till then just be patient!!! I promise your wait to be worth a million smiles. #radheshyam."

Though fans and followers of the Rebel Star celebrated the director's 'very very soon' tweet, no updates were unveiled in January. Kumar and makers were highly trolled in this regard, while a few also took time to request them to at least announce the teaser release date.

Well now, looks like the fans will only have to wait for another few days to witness the teaser of Radhe Shyam. As per multiple film trackers, a big surprise is waiting for Prabhas' fans on February 14, 2021. If rumours have anything to do with reality, the makers are planning to unveil the highly anticipated teaser on the occasion of Valentine's day. Reportedly, the team has decided to go for the date as they found it is perfect for their film, which comes under the genre of romantic-thriller.

Of late, fans have been trending the hashtag #RadheShyamTeaser on social media and now the trailer release rumour has added to it. Reports also suggest that the release date of the film will also be out along with the teaser. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

On a related note, The romantic drama will also feature Pooja Hegde Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Radhe Shyam jointly produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

