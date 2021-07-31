Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Notice Is Out: The Mahesh Babu Starrer To Release On January 13

The most awaited Sarkaru Vaari Paata first notice is finally here. Mahesh Babu, the leading man, and the rest of the cast and crew members took to their respective social media pages and revealed the first notice today (July 31, 2021). The highly promising first notice of Sarkaru Vaari Paata hints that Mahesh Babu is definitely here to win the hearts.

In the promising first notice, the superstar is seen getting out of a car with broken glass. Mahesh Babu looks a billion bucks in the poster, which has also revealed the Sarkaru Vaari Paata release date. The Parasuram directorial has been slated to hit the theatres on January 13, 2022, as a Sankranthi special release. The next poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be unveiled on Mahesh Babu's birthday, which falls on August 9, 2021.

The highly anticipated project, which marks Mahesh Babu's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Parasuram, is touted to be a complete entertainment package. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the Telugu superstar's role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the reports suggest that he is playing a character with multiple shades.

If the rumours are to be believed, the Mahesh Babu starrer is based on one of the biggest bank frauds that happened in India. However, the team members have not reacted to these reports yet. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are expected to put an end to all the speculations, by revealing the first teaser soon.

Keerthy Suresh, the National award-winning actress is appearing as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the movie. The Parasuram directorial will have Tamil actor Samuthrakani as the lead antagonist. Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju essays the supporting roles. S Thaman has composed the songs and original score. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus.