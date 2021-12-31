Shyam Singha Roy Day 7 Box Office Collection: Nani’s Supernatural Drama Maintains Momentum

Shyam Singha Roy, Nani's latest film is running successfully in theatres. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the supernatural drama has been making a decent collection at the box office since its release on December 24. The latest release has now completed a week of its theatrical run.

According to reports, on day 7, the film raked in an impressive collection between Rs 35-50 lakh from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, making the total collection close to Rs 14.96 crore (share) and gross Rs 25.60 crore. On days 1, 2 and 3, the film collected Rs 4.17 crore, Rs 4.38 crore and Rs 3.52 crore respectively from the Telugu region. Soon after the film entered its first week, the collection witnessed an expected drop. Well now, with the film gearing up to enter the second weekend, one can expect the unexpected, with regards to its collection hunt.

The thriller also featuring Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty is penned by Janga Satyadev. Announced in February 2020, the film's shooting took place in major parts of Kolkata and Hyderabad. Upon its release in theatres, the film garnered a mixed response from the audiences. Though many praised the performances of Nani, Sai Pallavi, music composition, score, visual effects, camera works and story, many were disappointed with Shyam Singha Roy's pace and predictable climax.

Notably, the film marks Nani's comeback in theatres after almost 2 years. His previous two ventures namely V and Tuck Jagadish were OTT releases. The Natural Star's previous theatrical release was Gang Leader directed by Vikram Kumar.

Meanwhile, he will next be seen in Ante Sundarniki and Dasara opposite Nazriya Nazim and Keerthy Suresh respectively.