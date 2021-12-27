    For Quick Alerts
      Shyam Singha Roy Day 3 Box Office Collection: Nani’s Film Maintains Ascent

      Nani's latest release Shyam Singha Roy is having a dream run at the box office. The supernatural drama which hit the screens on December 24 (Friday) opened to a highly positive response from the audience, with many praising the film's concept, narration and acting chops of the stars especially the leading man, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty.

      Shyam Singha Roy

      Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy has been one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Not just audiences, but even critics gave favourable reviews to the film on social media as soon as it made it to theatres. Coming to the box office collection, the film started off its collection hunt by acquiring an impressive Rs 4.17 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, On day 2, i.e. on Saturday, the film collected Rs 4.38 crore from the Telugu region. Surprisingly, on day 3 (Sunday), the film witnessed a slight decline as it accumulated Rs 3.52 crore, making the total collection Rs 12.17 crore (share). Shyam Singha Roy's total gross now stands at Rs 20.45 crore. The film performed well in Nizam, Ceeded and Uttar Andhra, however, it struggled in other circuits.

      Nizam: Rs 1.84 crore
      Ceeded: Rs 40 lakh
      Uttar Andhra: 38 lakh
      East: Rs 19 lakh
      West: Rs 17 lakh
      Guntur: Rs 25 lakh
      Krishna: Rs 18 lakh
      Nellore: Rs 11 lakh
      AP-TG Total- Rs 3.52 crore(Rs 6.43 crore~ Gross)

      SSR's Day Wise Collection (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

      Day 1: Rs 4.17 crore
      Day 2: Rs 4.38 crore
      Day 3: Rs 3.52 crore
      AP/TG Total: Rs 12.17 crore (Share)
      Rs 20.45 crore (Gross)

      Based on the concept of reincarnation, the film also features Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam, Manish Wadhwa and Leela Samson in supporting roles.

      Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:11 [IST]
      X