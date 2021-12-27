Shyam Singha Roy Day 3 Box Office Collection: Nani’s Film Maintains Ascent

Nani's latest release Shyam Singha Roy is having a dream run at the box office. The supernatural drama which hit the screens on December 24 (Friday) opened to a highly positive response from the audience, with many praising the film's concept, narration and acting chops of the stars especially the leading man, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy has been one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Not just audiences, but even critics gave favourable reviews to the film on social media as soon as it made it to theatres. Coming to the box office collection, the film started off its collection hunt by acquiring an impressive Rs 4.17 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, On day 2, i.e. on Saturday, the film collected Rs 4.38 crore from the Telugu region. Surprisingly, on day 3 (Sunday), the film witnessed a slight decline as it accumulated Rs 3.52 crore, making the total collection Rs 12.17 crore (share). Shyam Singha Roy's total gross now stands at Rs 20.45 crore. The film performed well in Nizam, Ceeded and Uttar Andhra, however, it struggled in other circuits.

Nizam: Rs 1.84 crore

Ceeded: Rs 40 lakh

Uttar Andhra: 38 lakh

East: Rs 19 lakh

West: Rs 17 lakh

Guntur: Rs 25 lakh

Krishna: Rs 18 lakh

Nellore: Rs 11 lakh

AP-TG Total- Rs 3.52 crore(Rs 6.43 crore~ Gross)

SSR's Day Wise Collection (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 4.17 crore

Day 2: Rs 4.38 crore

Day 3: Rs 3.52 crore

AP/TG Total: Rs 12.17 crore (Share)

Rs 20.45 crore (Gross)

Based on the concept of reincarnation, the film also features Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam, Manish Wadhwa and Leela Samson in supporting roles.