Uppena Day 10 Box Office Collection: It’s A Dream Run For The Vaishnav Tej Starrer!

Uppena is indeed on a dream run. The romantic drama which released on February 12, 2021 ahead of Valentine's day garnered huge love from the audience and is now running successfully at the theatres. Interestingly, the two lead actors of the film Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty are now on a promotional spree.

The duo along with the director of Uppena, Bucchi Babu Sana have been paying visits to various theatres to thank the audience for their love and support.

Talking about the film's business so far, Uppena has collected a total of Rs 40.36 crore (64.80+ crore gross) from its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film made an impressive opening at the theatres by acquiring Rs 9.35 crore from the Telugu region. On days 2, 3, 4 and 5, the romantic drama accumulated terrific collections of Rs 6.86 crore, Rs 8.26 crore, Rs 4.17 crore and Rs 3.12 crore. After a steady run on days 6, 7, 8 and 9, the film on its 10th day collected an impressive Rs 2.61+ crore from the box office, which is a decent figure as per Tollywood's standard for a film that has already crossed 10 days of its release.

Uppena Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana Day Wise Collections

Day1- Rs 9.35 crore

Day2- Rs 6.86 crore

Day3- Rs 8.26 crore

Day4- Rs 4.17 crore

Day5- Rs 3.12 crore

Day6- Rs 1.93 crore

Day7- Rs 1.44 crore

Day8- Rs 1.13 crore

Day9- Rs 1.49 crore

Day10- Rs 2.61 crore** Total: - Rs 40.36 crore(Rs 64.80+ crore gross)

Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the film's promotional events also played a huge role in Uppena's success. The pre-release event of the Vaishnav Tej-starrer was attended by Megastar Chiranjeevi, while Mega Power Star Ram Charan had graced the success meet of the film recently.

Produced by Sukumar, Naveen Yerenini and Y Ravi Shankar under their respective production banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, Uppena also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Chand, Gayatri Jayaraman, Mahadevan, Rajeev Kanakala.

The film has music composed by 'Swing Zara' fame Devi Sri Prasad. The cinematography and editing for Uppena have been carried out by Shamdat and Naveen Nooli respectively.

